City in China claims no new COVID-19 cases after testing millions In Eastern China, the coastal city Qingdao claims it found no new coronavirus cases after testing millions of people. China reported its biggest scare in months this past week when more than a dozen were infected after the country went nearly two months without a locally transmitted domestic case. Globally, there have been more than 39 million cases and more than 1.1 million deaths. Ramy Inocencio reports.