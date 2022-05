Chris O'Donnell of "NCIS: Los Angeles" discusses role behind the camera on "Come Dance With Me" "NCIS: Los Angeles" star Chris O'Donnell joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss his new role behind the camera: developing and executive producing the new CBS reality show "Come Dance With Me" with his co-star LL Cool J. He also discusses the upcoming 300th episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles."