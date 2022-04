Charley Crockett's hard times inspire soulful, genre-defying music Singer-songwriter Charley Crockett's road in the music industry hasn't been easy or traditional. He was named Emerging Act of the Year at the Americana Awards in September, and is now headlining his own tour and joining Willie Nelson on the road this summer. Anthony Mason talks with Crockett about his new album, "Lil' G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley" in New Orleans, where he used to busk on street corners.