Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten released from prison Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten has been released from prison on parole after serving 53 years of a life sentence for her participation in two of the infamous 1969 "Manson Family Murders." Her release comes days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would not fight a state appeals court ruling that Van Houten should be granted parole. Elise Preston reports.