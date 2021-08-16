Afghanistan Turmoil
COVID Pandemic
Veterans and Gold Star families react to fall of Afghanistan: "It was a sacrifice that was for naught"
Biden says "buck stops with me" and defends Afghanistan withdrawal
Live Updates: Kabul evacuations resume
Over 1,400 dead in Haiti earthquake as severe weather looms
New York lawmakers to publish report on Cuomo's conduct
Food stamps to get permanent increase of more than 25%
U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd announces retirement
Mandatory cuts in Colorado River water supply will hammer Arizona
More than 3,000 fake vaccine cards seized by border patrol
Chaos in Kabul as Afghans flee Taliban rule
America's 20-year war in Afghanistan is ending as it started: with the Taliban in charge. The fall of Kabul has led to chaos at the airport as Afghans try to flee. Roxana Saberi reports from the Afghan capital.
