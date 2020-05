Celebrating the work of Irrfan Khan after actor's cancer death Actor Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai this week after a battle with cancer. Khan's career spanned both Hollywood and Bollywood hits, and he was known to American audiences for roles in movies like "Life of Pi," "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Jurassic World." His acting prowess shined in Hindi-language film, "The Lunchbox." Imitaz Tyab takes a look at the actor's life.