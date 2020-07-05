Coronavirus Updates
Breaking News Emails
Lives To Remember
Houston Mayor
Brain-destroying Amoeba
Carl Reiner
Rafael Nadal
American Pride
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Houston mayor warns hospital system close to "overwhelmed"
Rare case of brain-destroying amoeba confirmed in Florida
Columbus statue in Baltimore torn down and thrown in harbor
Gottlieb says U.S. "right back where we were" at earlier virus peak
Socially-distancing crowd pleasers: Exploring the future of fun
Bolton: "One day the president will learn a little history"
Jim Carrey's "nonsensical belief" in himself and the universe
Frederick Douglass' admonition on the moral rightness of liberty for all
1 killed after car plows through protesters on closed Seattle freeway
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
"CBS Weekend News" headlines for Sunday, July 5, 2020
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News with Major Garrett."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue