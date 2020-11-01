Download The CBS News App
Live Updates: Obama joins Biden in Michigan while Trump hits Pennsylvania
Sean Connery, legendary James Bond actor, has died
Live Updates: El Paso surpasses single-day record for COVID-19 cases
Teen accused in Kenosha protest deaths: "I shot two white kids"
SEAL Team 6 rescues U.S. citizen Philip Walton in Nigeria
Unrest erupts over police killing of 21-year-old Black man
Orthodox priest shot at church in France
Scientists capture two murder hornet queens after destroying nest
Philippines rocked by massive typhoon
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Tight race in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina
CBS News/BET poll: Black voters motivated, but concerned about votes counting
The pivotal post-Election Day dates you need to know
A behind-the-scenes look at how mail-in ballots are processed
What is ballot harvesting — and should you hand your ballot to a stranger?
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
"CBS Weekend News" headlines for Saturday, October 31, 2020
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News” anchored by Major Garrett.
