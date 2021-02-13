Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Trump Impeachment
Biden Administration
Coronavirus Crisis
Stimulus Checks
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Impeachment Live Updates: Senate votes to acquit Trump
These 7 Republicans voted to convict Trump
Polar vortex brings most extreme winter weather in years
Oxford University starts COVID-19 vaccine trial in children
U.K. hit with biggest economic decline in more than 300 years
Myanmar protests enter 2nd week, with neither side backing down
"Jeopardy!" champion Brayden Smith has died at 24
Astronomers discover trio of young planets orbiting a teenage sun
"Bachelor" host temporarily "stepping aside" amid controversy
Trump Impeachment
Democrats show new video of Capitol attack at Trump trial
Full coverage of Trump's 2nd impeachment
"Overwhelmingly distressing": Senators react to January 6 video
New footage shows Officer Goodman directing Romney to safety
Meet the legal team defending Trump in his impeachment trial
Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump's "attempts to influence" election
Raskin makes emotional argument at Trump impeachment trial
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
"CBS Weekend News" headlines for Saturday, February 13, 2021
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Weekend News with Adriana Diaz."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue