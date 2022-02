Recovery of treasure from "holy grail" of shipwrecks moving forward

Suspect charged four decades after teen killed: "40 long years"

U.S. coach accused of sexual misconduct, racer probed for slurs

Blood, poison-filled syringe are evidence in Amie Harwick's violent death

Southern California to see record-breaking heat on Super Bowl Sunday

Russian false-flag plan prompts U.S. to plan for worst in Ukraine

Canadian police arrive to remove protesters at busiest U.S. border crossing

Russian warship chases off U.S. submarine, Moscow says

Biden warns Putin of "swift and severe costs" if Russia invades Ukraine

President Biden urges Putin to engage in de-escalation and diplomacy; Streaming services increasing subscription costs

