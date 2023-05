CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger on "The Takeout" - 5/5/2023 CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins Major Garrett on "The Takeout" to break down the state of U.S. banks and artificial intelligence's role in the economy. She simplifies the Federal Reserve's recent string of interest rate increases and its level of effectiveness. Given inflation and several recent bank failures, Schlesinger also weighs in on whether our current economic woes signal that a recession is near.