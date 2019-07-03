News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Funds diverted and flights shut down for Trump's July 4 event
Pregnant woman who lost unborn child in shooting will not be charged
Navy SEAL sentenced for posing with corpse of ISIS fighter
Judge favored leniency in rape case because of teen's "good family"
Dow 27,000? Almost there, with new high for index
Ginsburg praises Kavanaugh and reflects on gender equality
Thousands of barrels of Jim Beam bourbon burn in warehouse fire
Judge blocks Ohio fetal "heartbeat" abortion law
School prevented teen from wearing military sash at graduation
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Top headlines for July 3, 2019