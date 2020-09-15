Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Western Wildfires
Election 2020
America's Right To Vote
Hurricane Sally
Feminism Documentary
Bob Woodward
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Hurricane Sally threatens Gulf Coast with "historic" flooding
Louisville to pay $12 million to Breonna Taylor's family
Deadly wildfires pollute air and threaten health of residents
Biden and Trump responses to wildfires highlight divide on climate change
Aurora temporarily bans ketamine after Elijah McClain's death
Apple unveils cheaper watch, new iPad and fitness service
Justice Department investigating publication of Bolton's tell-all book
Trump hosts Israel, Bahrain, UAE for deal signings
JPMorgan workers sent home after some test positive for virus
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
2020 Republican National Convention
Republicans see U.S. as better off now than 4 years ago: CBS News poll
Takeaways from the Democratic National Convention
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Democrats are happy with Biden's VP pick: CBS News poll
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
"CBS Evening News" headlines for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue