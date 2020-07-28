Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
William Barr Testimony
Shark Attack
Hand Sanitizer Recall
Pregnant Orca
Emmy Nominations
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
McConnell draws red line on liability protection in coronavirus bill
DHS to limit current DACA protections and reject new applicants
Biden says he'll have a running mate pick next week
Federal "red zone" of severe outbreaks expands to 21 states
MLB postpones all Miami Marlins games over virus outbreak
Barr and Judiciary Committee clash in contentious hearing
FDA expands list of potentially deadly hand sanitizers
Hampton's party DJed by Goldman CEO under investigation
Revel shuts down its NYC moped service after another death
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
Battleground Tracker: COVID reshapes presidential race in Sun Belt
Who might be Joe Biden's running mate?
DNC hopes to reach more voters with new voter file model
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
"CBS Evening News" headlines for Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue