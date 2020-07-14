Sign Up For Newsletters
2020 Election Polling
Coronavirus Updates
Bubonic Plague
Virus Hot Spots
Death Valley Record
Comet Show
"Hangtown" Debate
Coin Shortage
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump on Black Americans killed by police: "So are White people"
Ruth Bader Ginsburg admitted to hospital
Trump says school districts making a "terrible decision" by not reopening
Trump announces new executive order on trade with Hong Kong
ICE will reverse rule for foreign students, government tells court
Florida, Texas and California fuel surge of new COVID-19 infections
First coronavirus vaccine tested in U.S. moves forward
"Horrific spike" in fatal violence against transgender community
"Glee" creators to establish college fund for Naya Rivera's son
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
Battleground Tracker: COVID reshapes presidential race in Sun Belt
Who might be Joe Biden's running mate?
DNC hopes to reach more voters with new voter file model
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Trump campaign insists weather caused rally to be postponed
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
"CBS Evening News" headlines for Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue