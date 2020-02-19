Trump Grants Clemency
Coronavirus Outbreak
Faye Swetlik Autopsy
Daytona 500 Crash
Bloomberg Qualifies For Debate
HQ Trivia
Landmarks Vandalized
Tax Law Changes
Trump grants clemency to 11 convicts, including Rod Blagojevich
Roger Stone's sentencing will move forward as planned amid scrutiny
Coronavirus deaths top 2,000 as number of cases hits 75,000
Boy suffers fractured skull after incident with school employee
Boy Scouts' bankruptcy filing is "an admission of guilt," alleged victim says
U.S. stocks drop after Apple warns of hit from coronavirus
U.N. official says Syrian refugee crisis "cruel beyond belief"
Elton John cancels final New Zealand concerts due to pneumonia
"Saved by the Bell" star feels "slighted" about reboot
LIVE
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Top headlines for February 18, 2020
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
