Live Updates: New Hampshire Primary
Coronavirus Outbreak
Jussie Smollett Indicted
Student Chokehold
Trump Rally
Tax Brackets
Rohingya Boat Accident
Missing Idaho Kids
Equifax Hack
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live updates: Polls begin to close in New Hampshire primary
Federal prosecutors abruptly withdraw from Roger Stone case
Coronavirus death toll passes 1,100 as China reports new fatalities
Jussie Smollett indicted in alleged hate crime hoax
Bloomberg defends record on crime after stop-and-frisk comments
Cop on leave after putting high school student in chokehold
This state passes the most anti-abortion restrictions
Women face some unique risks for heart disease
On the campaign trail with Klobuchar and Buttigieg
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBSN Philly
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Top headlines for February 11, 2020
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue