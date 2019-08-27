Jeffrey Epstein Accusers
Tropical Storm Dorian
Amazon Fire Aid
New 2020 Poll
Harvard Student Rejected At Border
John Travolta VMAs Flub
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Tropical Storm Dorian takes aim at Puerto Rico - live updates
Judge blocks Missouri's eight-week abortion ban
Harvard freshman rejected by border officers at U.S. airport
Critical moment for Tropical Storm Dorian just hours away
Brazil leader wants apology before considering aid for fires
Taylor Swift calls out Trump administration at Video Music Awards
Ex-Google engineer charged with stealing trade secrets for self-driving cars
Lori Loughlin's moves in college admissions scandal may backfire
Democratic Women's Caucus wants Epstein's death probed by House
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN Los Angeles
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Top headlines for August 27, 2019
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue