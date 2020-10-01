Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
Election 2020
Presidential Debates
Symbolic Justice Documentary
How Do I Vote In My State?
America's Right To Vote
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump campaign says debate structure should not be changed
Extremist group "emboldened" by Trump's language, ex-member says
House likely to vote on revised coronavirus relief bill Thursday
Trump administration sets refugee cap at 15,000, a record low
Trump signs stopgap spending bill to avert government shutdown
Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking news of pregnancy loss
2024 primary is already in sight for Mike Pence
Real estate firm accused of preying on low-income homeowners
837,000 Americans apply for jobless aid for the first time
2020 Elections
CBS News coverage of the 2020 elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
CBS News coverage of voting rights issues
How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?
Battleground Tracker: Biden gains edge in Arizona, leads big in Minnesota
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
"CBS Evening News" headlines for Thursday, October 1, 2020
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue