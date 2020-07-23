Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus Updates
Pandemia: Latinos In Crisis
GOP Convention
AOC On Ted Yoho
Washington NFL Team
Tyson Vs. Roy Jones Jr.
Juan Soto Positive COVID Test
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump cancels Jacksonville portion of GOP convention
NIH director hails speed of potential vaccine development
What happens if Trump doesn't accept the election results?
U.S. surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases
Simone Manuel says she still feels excluded as a Black swimmer
Washington's NFL team gets temporary new name
AOC blasts lawmaker over confrontation: "That is not acceptable"
DOJ says Alabama inmates are subjected to excessive force
Migrant kids allegedly held in hotels with "no security" or virus protection
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
"CBS Evening News" headlines for Thursday, July 23, 2020
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue