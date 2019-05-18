News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
U.S. warns airliners flying over Persian Gulf amid tensions with Iran
"Confluence of events could spell chaos" for storm chasers
War of Will crosses finish line first at Preakness
Nike to change pregnancy policy in athlete contracts
Biden calls for unity, slams Trump in 2020 campaign kickoff
"Rabbit" makes history at auction. The final price? $91 million.
Destructive tornadoes tear through central U.S.
Oprah surprises Newark high school with $500,000 donation
Jimmy Carter won't teach Sunday School this week after all
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
Live
Latest headlines
Latest headlines
CBSN New York
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Top headlines for May 18th, 2019