Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
USS Nimitz Sailor Missing
El Dorado Fire
Alexei Navalny
Labor Day
Novak Djokovic
Tahlequah The Orca
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Wildfires spread in California as oppressive heat wave continues
Biden says he would take COVID-19 vaccine
Bruce Williamson, former Temptations lead singer, has died at 49
2 pro-Trump cruise rallies held in Portland
Trump says he'd support probe into postmaster general allegations
Cohen memoir calls Trump "a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator"
Gender-reveal "pyrotechnic" blamed for huge wildfire
Khashoggi's fiancee slams final verdicts in journalist's murder
6-year-old among 5 shot in NYC during J'Ouvert celebration
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
2020 Republican National Convention
Republicans see U.S. as better off now than 4 years ago: CBS News poll
Takeaways from the Democratic National Convention
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Democrats are happy with Biden's VP pick: CBS News poll
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
"CBS Evening News" headlines for Monday, September 7, 2020
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Chip Reid."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue