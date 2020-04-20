Coronavirus Updates
Breaking News Emails
Shooting Rampage
Cuomo Press Conference
Stimulus Check Scams
Paycheck Protection Program
Lives To Remember
Essential Workers
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Nearly all abortions in Texas must stop, appeals court rules
Congress, White House near deal on more small business aid
Pay cuts or layoffs loom for some Major League Baseball staff
Promising plasma therapies give hope for coronavirus treatment
110 arrested over latest deadly lynch mob attack in India
Small businesses should beware phony PPP site, FTC says
Novak Djokovic opposes mandatory coronavirus vaccination
Shake Shack returning $10 million virus-linked small business loan
Coronavirus updates: Progress, but the COVID-19 "beast is still alive"
Coronavirus
Coronavirus updates: Progress, but the COVID-19 "beast is still alive"
Full CBS News coverage: Coronavirus pandemic
People we lost to coronavirus
Seth Doane on coronavirus recovery and 41-day quarantine
Psychiatric hospital a "haven" for spread of coronavirus, say employees
Promising plasma therapies give hope for coronavirus treatment
Why contact tracing could be a "hard sell" for Americans
Under cover of pandemic, China arrests protest leaders
NYC overwhelmed by coronavirus dead; plasma treatment begins
The coronavirus effect on America's food supply
Mitch Albom writes new book to raise money for COVID-19 relief
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Denver
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBSN Philly
CBSN Pittsburgh
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
"CBS Evening News" headlines for Monday, April 20, 2020
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue