Rayshard Brooks Shooting
Coronavirus Updates
Breaking News Emails
Lives To Remember
Juneteenth Holiday
Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany
Captain Brett Crozier
"Into The Wild" Bus
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Tulsa lifts curfew at request of Secret Service before Trump rally
Fired captain of USS Theodore Roosevelt will not be reinstated
Trump's campaign manager didn't vote for Trump in 2016
Fauci: Americans ignoring science during pandemic is "frustrating"
Judge compares Bolton's book to horse already "out of the barn"
Louisville detective will be fired over Breonna Taylor shooting
Cop says she intervened to stop a chokehold. She was fired.
Feds take down sites replacing sex trafficking portal Backpage.com
Malala Yousafzai graduates from Oxford University
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
"CBS Evening News" headlines for Friday, June 19, 2020
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue