Download The CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Biden Administration
Coronavirus Crisis
Trump Impeachment
U.S. Capitol Attack
Stimulus Checks
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Biden says "no need" for Trump to still receive intelligence briefings
Senate OK's $1.9 trillion COVID resolution after "vote-a-rama"
Grocery chains fight "hero pay" laws for frontline workers
Polar vortex to bring brutal cold and snow this weekend
Robinhood's loans to buy stock are 14 times more likely to default
Climate change "may have played a key role" in pandemic, study says
Capitol riot's suspected "bullhorn lady" taken into custody
Christopher Plummer, "Sound of Music" star, dies at 91
Chiefs urged to drop name and tomahawk chop
Biden's First 100 Days
Watch Live: Harris hosts roundtable after Biden makes case for American Rescue Plan
Coverage of the new administration
Biden signs order to ramp up refugee admissions
Democrats unveil plan to erase $50,000 of student loan debt
Biden vows to rebuild alliances, says "America is back"
Cardona testifies on COVID and reopening schools at confirmation hearing
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
"CBS Evening News" headlines for Friday, February 5, 2021
Here's a look at the top stories making headlines on the "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell."
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue