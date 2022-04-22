CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
Earth Day 2022
Mask Mandates
COVID Pandemic
Show Schedule
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Satellite images appear to show new mass graves outside Mariupol
McCarthy considered telling Trump to resign after Jan. 6, recording shows
Texas executes its oldest death row inmate
Israeli police in riot gear storm Jerusalem holy site after rock-throwing
Dentist arrested, allegedly hired hit men to kill sister's ex-husband
College pitcher "no longer on the team" after tackling baserunner
Heard's lawyer focuses on Depp's texts: "Let's burn Amber"
U.S. indicts, arrests extradited former Honduran president
Harris' chief of staff Tina Flournoy to exit administration
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
CBS Celebrates Earth 365
This Earth Day, test your environmental knowledge by participating in CBS' #OutGreenMe challenge. Visit cbsnews.com/earthday to learn more. To watch more Earth Day content, download the free CBS News app now!
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On