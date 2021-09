"Carrying hatred in your heart doesn't help anyone": Daughter who lost father on 9/11 on forgiveness Gayle King sits down with Olivia Perez, Lauren Charette, and An Nguyen who were 10, 8, and 4 years old when they lost their fathers in the 9/11 attacks. They reflect back on their journeys with grief, resilience, and honoring their fathers' legacies.