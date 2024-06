Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's enduring style From the moment she first began appearing at the side of John F. Kennedy Jr., Carolyn Bessette, a fashion industry publicist, became one of the most photographed women in the world. Correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with Sunita Kumar Nair, author of "CBK: Carolyn Bessette Kennedy: A Life in Fashion," and with Washington Post columnist Robin Givhan, about the impact that Bessette's personal style continues to have 25 years following her death.