Carl Weathers, star of "Rocky" and "Predator," dies at 76 Acclaimed actor Carl Weathers, who was maybe best known to audiences for his memorable character Apollo Creed in the "Rocky" movies, has died at the age of 76. Weathers, a former NFL player, also starred in "Predator." In 2021, he earned an Emmy nomination for his role in the popular "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian."