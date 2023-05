Cannes Film Festival underway amid writers strike Movies from some of Hollywood's most notable directors will make their debuts at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, and a number of A-list celebrities will walk one of the industry's most-watched red carpets. Manori Ravindran, international executive editor at Variety, joins to discuss the controversy around Johnny Depp's attendance, and how the writers' strike is impacting production for films on the Cannes market.