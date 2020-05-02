California reports 84% drop in fatal car crashes amid pandemic At least 20 U.S. states reported seeing a noticeable drop in fatal car crashes during the coronavirus pandemic. CBS News reached out to 26 states with a historically high number of traffic deaths, and found that fatal car crashes on California freeways dropped a stunning 84%, as well as the number dropping by more than half in Michigan and Illinois. Kris Van Cleave breaks down the numbers, and explains why the downward trend is not the case in other states.