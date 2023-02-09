George Santos Documentary
CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Pence subpoenaed by special counsel investigating Trump, sources say
George Santos' work for firm accused of Ponzi scheme drew SEC scrutiny
Cold leaves earthquake survivors facing a "secondary disaster"
Jan. 6 rioter who brought Confederate flag to Capitol gets 3 years in prison
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted at D.C. apartment building
Military commander tells senators on spy balloon: "We think before we shoot"
Yahoo plans to cut 20% of its workers as tech layoffs pile up
Can robots and humans coexist? Texas researchers want to find out.
Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts active again
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Burt Bacharach, legendary composer, dies at 94
Burt Bacharach, one of the most beloved composers of the 20th century, has died at age 94. Some of his best-known songs -- "Walk On By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and "I Say a Little Prayer" -- were huge hits for Dionne Warwick.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On