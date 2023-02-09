Watch CBS News

Burt Bacharach, legendary composer, dies at 94

Burt Bacharach, one of the most beloved composers of the 20th century, has died at age 94. Some of his best-known songs -- "Walk On By," "Do You Know the Way to San Jose" and "I Say a Little Prayer" -- were huge hits for Dionne Warwick.
