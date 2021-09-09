Live

Broadway's back: Behind-the-scenes with Hadestown

Anthony Mason catches up with Tony Award-winning Hadestown creator Anaïs Mitchell, and performers André De Shields and Reeve Carney, as they prepared for their long-awaited re-opening night at the Walter Kerr Theatre.
