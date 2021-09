"Britney vs Spears" director on the making of her Netflix documentary, the pop star's conservatorship Erin Lee Carr, director and producer of "Britney vs Spears," joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss what she uncovered while investigating the singer's 13-year conservatorship. Her documentary was released on Netflix one day before a court hearing to remove Jamie Spears, Britney's father, as a conservator of her estate.