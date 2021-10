Brandi Carlile reflects on her faith, family and new album, "In These Silent Days" Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile talks with Anthony Mason about her music heroes and her new album, "In These Silent Days." It was inspired by the personal stories she wrote during the pandemic for her bestselling memoir. Mason also goes backstage with Carlile for a sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, as she hits the road again with new music.