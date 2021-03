BlogHer: Online publisher CEO on monetizing the blogosphere The blogging network, BlogHer, announced that from 2009 to 2013, it paid nearly 6,000 bloggers $36 million. Lisa Stone, co-founder and CEO of BlogHer, talks to the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts about how the network connects writers, readers, and advertisers by publishing thousands of columns, reaching 100 million people each month.