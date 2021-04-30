Live

Bill O'Reilly not returning to Fox News

Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News. O'Reilly has been facing controversy amid sexual harassment allegations. CBS News correspondent Anna Werner and CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman join CBSN to break down the latest.
