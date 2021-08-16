Live

Watch CBSN Live

Biden defends U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

President Biden said he stands behind his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan after the country fell to the Taliban. Mr. Biden blamed the rapid takeover on the Afghan forces and the country's president. Weijia Jiang has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.