Biden tells Israel, "You are not alone" President Biden said his primary message to Israel as he visited the Jewish state 12 days after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched its brutal terror attack was: "You are not alone." Mr. Biden also said the "vast majority of the Palestinian people are not Hamas" and he reiterated his previous comments that the U.S.-designated terror group, which has controlled the Gaza Strip for almost two decades, "does not represent the Palestinian people." CBS News' Roxana Saberi and Haley Ott have more on the president's remarks.