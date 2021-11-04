Election Day 2021
The Trials Of Critical Race Theory
COVID Pandemic
Biden sets deadline for employer vaccine rule
The Biden administration will require businesses with 100 or more employees to either mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for their workers or require weekly testing by January 4. Carter Evans has more details.
