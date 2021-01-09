Biden pledges to speed up COVID-19 vaccine rollout Across the United States, more than 283,000 new coronavirus infections were reported Friday. More than 3,500 people died, down from Thursday's record-shattering 4,000 single-day deaths. It seems help is on the way, however, as the number of people who received their first vaccination doubled this week, with 6 million doses distributed as of Friday. President-elect Joe Biden pledged to speed up the rollout process once he takes office. Tom Hanson reports.