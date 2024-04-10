Biden increases criticism of Netanyahu as Harris visits with families of American hostages
President Biden has increased his criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his handling of the war with Hamas. The president called for total access to food and medicine in Gaza. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris met with families of American hostages who have been held by Hamas for the past six months, as the U.S. works with Qatar and Israel on a ceasefire deal and the release of hostages.