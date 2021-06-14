Live

Biden attends NATO summit with focus on Russia

NATO leaders issued a warning about Russia ahead of President Biden's summit with President Vladimir Putin. Mr. Biden said he plans to confront the Russian leader on a number of issues when they meet this week. Nancy Cordes reports.
