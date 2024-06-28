Biden admits bad debate performance as Trump claims victory The biggest night so far in the 2024 election turned into a bad night for President Biden, with a stumbling performance that raised alarm bells for many Democrats. Though commentators noted the president's struggles, they also hit at former President Trump for his flurry of false claims and outright lies. Both candidates hit the campaign trail on Friday as they sought to rally supporters. Nancy Cordes, Major Garrett and Robert Costa have analysis.