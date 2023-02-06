Watch CBS News

Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys

Beyoncé made history, becoming the most decorated Grammy Award winner in history. Variety's deputy music editor Jem Aswad joins CBS News to recap Beyoncé's 32nd Grammy win and other highlights from the show.
