Ben Schwartz on his start in comedy, iconic characters and "Sonic 2" Emmy-winning writer, actor and comedian Ben Schwartz chats with Anthony Mason about his recent roles - including the voice of the iconic video game character Sonic the Hedgehog in "Sonic 2." They visit the former UCB Chelsea Theatre where Schwartz honed his improv skills and the Ed Sullivan Theater where he was once a page for the "Late Show with David Letterman."