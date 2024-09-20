Watch CBS News

Beirut doctor on treating injuries from device explosions as Israel-Hezbollah tensions boil over

The Israeli military on Friday said it conducted a "targeted strike" in Beirut, Lebanon, after a night that saw dozens of airstrikes in one of Israel's most intense bombardments against the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon. Those strikes follow Hezbollah's leader vowing revenge for a series of deadly device explosions that targeted the group's members this week. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab has a report on the situation and Dr. Salah Zeineldine, associate vice president for clinical affairs at the American University of Beirut, joined CBS News to discuss treating the injured.
