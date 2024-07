Behind the scenes with Dolly Parton at Dollywood's new attraction Anthony Mason interviews the legendary Dolly Parton at Dollywood, which Tripadvisor recently named the No. 1 theme park in the U.S. Earlier this year, the park opened "The Dolly Parton Experience," an immersive attraction that goes through Parton's career, her fashion, and her family's roots in the Smoky Mountains.