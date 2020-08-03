Beauty corporations remove "fair" and "white" from branding after Black Lives Matter backlash Major cosmetics companies are under fire for making billions of dollars selling skin-lightening products that anti-racism activists say promote colorism. Corporations like L'Oreal and Johnson and Johnson are now promising to either discontinue or rename their lines of bleaching creams, CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports. Tyab shares why some companies are facing criticism for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement while continuing to sell these products.