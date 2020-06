Atlanta mayor announces police reforms in wake of fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Monday she would sign orders aimed at reforming the city's police department, including requiring officers to use de-escalation techniques and to intervene if they see other officers using excessive force. The announcement came three days after a white officer fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old black man, at a Wendy's parking lot. Mark Strassmann reports.